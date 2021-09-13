How to Find, Build and Keep Your Employees

Learn how to build a strong culture to help you eliminate your staffing challenges.

Finding and retaining employees has been an ongoing challenge for all industries this year, including the collision repair field. The rate of technicians leaving the industry was already an issue that affected repairer’s pre-pandemic. Now, owners are challenged more than ever before, to recruit and keep those essential employees.

To start on the path of building a winning and lasting team, owners need to take a moment and re-evaluate the environment they built. Are your current employees happy? Would they refer their friends to work in your shop? Do you have training for employees to grow in their careers? Do you have long-standing employees?

Hear from long-standing Fix Auto USA industry experts on how to build a strong culture to help you eliminate your staffing challenges. This webinar sponsored by Fix Auto USA will cover:

⦁ Your current culture: Learn what the key HR indicators are, so you can find out what kind of culture you have.

⦁ How to recruit for jobs: Master industry best practices for job postings, recruiting and what to avoid.

⦁ Where to find talent: Don’t underestimate the talent outside of the collision repair field. The experts will provide tips on how to find new talent and train them for the role you need.

⦁ Market your local business: Are you a locally owned and operated business? There are lots of opportunities for you⁠—as supporting local is more important now than ever before.

⦁ How to keep key players: Retaining trained employees has been an ongoing challenge. Presenters will share some strategies on how to keep your essential team members.

Presenters

Donald Gray is the Regional Operations Manager at Fix Auto USA.

An experienced industry leader, Gray has been in the collision repair field for 22 years. He started on the insurance side and spent the last 17 years in various body shop roles. Focused on helping premier owners enhance their collision centers, Gray became an expert in managing the repair process for dealer owners and luxury repairers. In 2015, Gray joined the Fix Auto USA family as an operations leader for its corporately owned facilities and has spent the last seven years building a strong culture that produces exceptional customer experiences and repair quality.





Gary Bagwell is the Senior Manager Operations Projects & Training at Driven Brands. Starting as a young technician apprentice, Bagwell has spent his whole career in the collision repair industry. After moving through varying roles in the shop including parts manager, estimator and store manager, Bagwell transitioned into the insurance side of the business and spent 22 years with national insurance partners. In 2012, Bagwell joined the Fix Auto USA family, helping owners improve their KPI performance. Most recently, he was promoted to his current role, where he supports operations and training for Driven Brands’ collision companies.