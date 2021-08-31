Crash Champions Adds Northwest MSO

Aug. 31, 2021—Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market, acquiring two locations, according to a press release.

The deal will bring Coachman Auto Body's two locations under the Crash umbrella. It also gives the Crash its first headway into the Inland Northwest.

“We are very excited to bring the Crash Champions brand to the Inland Northwest through our acquisition of Coachman, which has established itself as a trusted partner, providing outstanding service in the region,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Coachman offers top-grade, comprehensive collision repair services combined with best-in-class customer service. It was this powerful combination that made them the perfect launch pad for Crash Champions to establish itself in the market.”