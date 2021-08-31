MENU

News

Crash Champions Adds Northwest MSO

August 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Aug. 31, 2021—Crash Champions has entered the Idaho market, acquiring two locations, according to a press release. 

The deal will bring Coachman Auto Body's two locations under the Crash umbrella. It also gives the Crash its first headway into the Inland Northwest. 

“We are very excited to bring the Crash Champions brand to the Inland Northwest through our acquisition of Coachman, which has established itself as a trusted partner, providing outstanding service in the region,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Coachman offers top-grade, comprehensive collision repair services combined with best-in-class customer service. It was this powerful combination that made them the perfect launch pad for Crash Champions to establish itself in the market.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Business Strategies

Axalta Changes Top Leadership

