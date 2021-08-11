MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GM

August 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS airbag collision repair industry general motors news seat belt
GM

Aug. 11, 2021—A new class action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors, GM Authority reported.

The lawsuit alleges an equipment defect prevents airbag deployment and activation of the automatic seat belt pretensioners in certain frontal crashes, resulting in the death or injury of at least 1,298 people. 

This isn’t the first time General Motors has faced issues regarding its sensing and diagnostic modules. Back in 2016, the automaker recalled 4 million vehicles over issues with the same components, while a further recall of 88,000 GMC vehicles was issued in 2018.

Vehicles cited in this latest lawsuit include 2010 010 GMC Sierra 2500HD, 2012 Chevy Traverse, 2014 Chevy Traverse, 2014 Chevy Equinox, 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500, and 2014 Chevy 1500 Express. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Senate Passes Infrastructure Bill

SCRS Announces Opposition of SMART Act

Related Articles

Shop Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against State Farm

Canadian Class-action Lawsuit Against Insurers Could Set Precedent

Lawsuit Filed Against Honda, Toyota

You must login or register in order to post a comment.