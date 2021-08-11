Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GM

Aug. 11, 2021—A new class action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors, GM Authority reported.

The lawsuit alleges an equipment defect prevents airbag deployment and activation of the automatic seat belt pretensioners in certain frontal crashes, resulting in the death or injury of at least 1,298 people.

This isn’t the first time General Motors has faced issues regarding its sensing and diagnostic modules. Back in 2016, the automaker recalled 4 million vehicles over issues with the same components, while a further recall of 88,000 GMC vehicles was issued in 2018.

Vehicles cited in this latest lawsuit include 2010 010 GMC Sierra 2500HD, 2012 Chevy Traverse, 2014 Chevy Traverse, 2014 Chevy Equinox, 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500, and 2014 Chevy 1500 Express.