Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

Aug. 10, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired two Prestigious Auto Body and Painting locations in California, according to a press release.

Prestigious Auto Body and Painting was independently owned in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years.

“Prestigious Auto Body has been building a strong reputation in the Santa Barbara community for years. Their high-quality, reliable repair services and focus on OE Certified repairs, including many luxury lines, sets them apart from competitors. This is another new market for us, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our footprint across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.

Classic Collision now has 102 locations. Last week it crossed the 100-shop milestone.