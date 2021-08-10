MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

August 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Classic Collision collision repair industry news Prestigious Auto Body
CC Inc_MSO_0617

Aug. 10, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired two Prestigious Auto Body and Painting locations in California, according to a press release. 


Prestigious Auto Body and Painting was independently owned in Santa Barbara for more than 30 years.  


“Prestigious Auto Body has been building a strong reputation in the Santa Barbara community for years. Their high-quality, reliable repair services and focus on OE Certified repairs, including  many luxury lines, sets them apart from competitors. This is another new market for us, and we  are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. Throughout the  year we will continue to advance our footprint across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of  Classic Collision, said in a statement. 


Classic Collision now has 102 locations. Last week it crossed the 100-shop milestone

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

TOPDON Opens US Headquarters

CCC Announces Top Hire

Related Articles

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Classic Collision Acquires 14-Store MSO

Classic Collision Acquires South Carolina MSO

You must login or register in order to post a comment.