Classic Collision Acquires 14-Store MSO

Aug. 3, 2021一Classic Collision now operates 100 repair centers following the acquisition of 14 new facilities.





According to a press release, Classic acquired 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington last week. Central Auto Body operated under its previous name for over 30 years.





Classic now has locations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, Alaska, Oregon and Washington.





With the hard work and dedication from the entire Classic team, we have more than doubled the size of the company within the last 12 months. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.