MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

Classic Collision Acquires 14-Store MSO

August 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Central Auto Body Classic Collision collision repair industry news
handshake

Aug. 3, 2021一Classic Collision now operates 100 repair centers following the acquisition of 14 new facilities.


According to a press release, Classic acquired 14 Central Auto Body locations in Oregon and Washington last week. Central Auto Body operated under its previous name for over 30 years. 


Classic now has locations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, Alaska, Oregon and Washington. 


With the hard work and dedication from the entire Classic team, we have more  than doubled the size of the company within the last 12 months. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CollisionCast: Three Ways To Take Advantage of Slow Days

This Week in Business Strategies

Related Articles

Classic Collision Acquires South Carolina MSO

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Classic Collision Acquires Palm Collision Center

You must login or register in order to post a comment.