MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

CCC Announces Top Hire

August 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CCC Chief Technology Officer collision repair industry John Goodson news

Aug. 10, 2021—CCC Intelligent Solutions has named John Goodson its senior vice president and chief technology officer, according to a press release.


Goodson joined CCC in 2020 and will replace Pete Morowski in the role. Morowski is retiring after eight years with the company. 


Goodson will lead research and development, product development, architecture, security, IT operations and infrastructure, business applications and data science. 


“John’s depth of experience will serve CCC well as we enter our next phase of growth driving new innovation and applied AI that powers our customer’s digital transformation and their ability to improve experiences for the millions of drivers they serve," CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurth said in a statement. 


Last week, CCC announced its return to the public markets. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

TOPDON Opens US Headquarters

Classic Collision Acquires California MSO

Related Articles

CCC Announces New Payment Platform

CCC Announces Jump in AI Claims Processing

ATI Announces Top Shop Winners

You must login or register in order to post a comment.