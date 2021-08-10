CCC Announces Top Hire

Aug. 10, 2021—CCC Intelligent Solutions has named John Goodson its senior vice president and chief technology officer, according to a press release.

Goodson joined CCC in 2020 and will replace Pete Morowski in the role. Morowski is retiring after eight years with the company.

Goodson will lead research and development, product development, architecture, security, IT operations and infrastructure, business applications and data science.

“John’s depth of experience will serve CCC well as we enter our next phase of growth driving new innovation and applied AI that powers our customer’s digital transformation and their ability to improve experiences for the millions of drivers they serve," CCC Chairman and CEO Githesh Ramamurth said in a statement.

Last week, CCC announced its return to the public markets.