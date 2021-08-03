MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

CCC Officially Goes Public

August 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CCC collision repair industry news
stocks
Aug. 3, 2021一CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced the closing of a business combination that will take the company public on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release. 


CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., a special purpose company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group, announced the news on Monday. CCC will receive net proceeds of approximately $605 million as part of the deal. The common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCS WS,” respectively.  


“The closing of our Business Combination and our return to the public markets is an exciting day for CCC and our over 2,000 employees. The team is energized about our next phase of growth and focused on delivering game-changing innovations to our more than 30,000 customers across the P&C insurance economy."


The proceeds from this transaction allow us to accelerate innovation that helps our customers increase revenue, improve efficiency and improve the lives of millions of drivers,” Chairman and CEO of CCC Githesh Ramamurthy said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CollisionCast: Three Ways To Take Advantage of Slow Days

Classic Collision Acquires 14-Store MSO

Related Articles

CCC Says Going Public Aids Its Digital Goal

BREAKING NEWS: CCC Going Public Following Merger

Broadly Officially Enters Collision Repair Industry

You must login or register in order to post a comment.