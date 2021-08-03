CCC Officially Goes Public

Aug. 3, 2021一CCC Intelligent Solutions has announced the closing of a business combination that will take the company public on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release.





CCC and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., a special purpose company formed by Dragoneer Investment Group, announced the news on Monday. CCC will receive net proceeds of approximately $605 million as part of the deal. The common stock and warrants of the combined company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCS WS,” respectively.

“The closing of our Business Combination and our return to the public markets is an exciting day for CCC and our over 2,000 employees. The team is energized about our next phase of growth and focused on delivering game-changing innovations to our more than 30,000 customers across the P&C insurance economy."





The proceeds from this transaction allow us to accelerate innovation that helps our customers increase revenue, improve efficiency and improve the lives of millions of drivers,” Chairman and CEO of CCC Githesh Ramamurthy said in a statement.