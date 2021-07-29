Crash Expands Into New California Market

July 29, 2021一Crash Champions has acquired Anderson-Behel Body Shop, a California-based repair facility.

According to a press release announcing the deal, Crash now has 30 locations in California. Anderson-Behel, located in Santa Clara, is the company’s first expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. Anderson-Behel operated independently for more than 50 years.

“I am very proud of the success that we have had as a Company since introducing our brand to the Northern California market last month, and bringing Anderson-Behel and its team onboard is a great way to keep that forward momentum going,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “With a 50-year history of helping drivers get back on the road quickly and safely, Anderson-Behel has established itself as the premier Santa Clara and San Jose auto body shop, and I look forward to welcoming them to our growing Crash Champions family in the Bay Area.”