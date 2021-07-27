MENU

News

Crash Champions Acquire Ohio MSO

June 27, 2021一Crash Champions has acquired an Ohio MSO, according to a press release. 


The acquisition includes three Ohio Collision Group locations in the Cleveland area and Car-Tech Collision in Akron. Crash now has 16 locations in Ohio. 


“Both OCG and Car-Tech Akron possess high-quality facilities and skilled technicians, making them ideal additions to our rapidly expanding Greater Cleveland footprint,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “I am excited to be adding the talented professionals at each of these operations to our established team of automotive collision repair experts, and am confident that these acquisitions will enable us to deliver even greater value to our partners and customers in Cleveland and its surrounding communities.”


Ebert recently spoke on CollisionCast about the company’s growth strategy. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

