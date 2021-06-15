MENU

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

Multimedia Podcasts

CollisionCast: Growing an MSO

June 15, 2021
Paul Hodowanic
No Comments
Empowering Employees

Matt Ebert, CEO of Crash Champions, joins CollisionCast and dives deep into the history of Crash Champions along with offering his experience on how to manage employees during an acquisition.

Ebert has tried to be careful and considerate as his company has expanded from just one shop in Illinois to more than 70 across seven states. Some employees choose to work for mom and pop shops to avoid big corporations, so when a company like Crash Champions comes in, Ebert says one of his top priorities is making sure the existing employees feel comfortable. 

Ebert offers some of his best employee-relations practices for shop owners who are selling and for businesses that are looking to acquire.

 

 


