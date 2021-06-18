In-Person MSO Symposium Slated for Vegas

June 18, 2021—The Automotive Service Association’s 2021 MSO Symposium will be an in-person event on November 1 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, N.V., according to a press release.

"We are grateful to be celebrating the tenth year of our MSO Symposium and delighted to be able to do it in person after this past year," Ray Fisher, ASA president and executive director, says in the release.

The MSO Symposium is an annual collision industry event where repair facility executives from large, small, and regional MSOs meet to discuss relevant industry issues and network. Registration to this closed event will be made available in late June.