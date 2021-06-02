WEBINAR: Do You Sell Your Shop or Stay in the Game?

Is it time to consider selling your collision repair business? Or do you make the investments required to become a formidable competitor?

What: Free webinar

When: Thursday, June 24, 11 a.m. CST

Do You Sell Your Shop or Stay in the Game?

Consumer spending habits are changing, the demand for auto body repair is shrinking and the need for skilled labor is on the rise. All these factors are putting many body shop owners at a crossroads. Is it time to consider selling your collision repair business? Or do you make the investments required to become a formidable competitor? These questions are on the minds of many body shop owners.

If you choose the path of growth, Maaco can help you with this growth mind-set.

Majority of Maaco owners have more than one location. This almost 50-year-old brand understands what it takes to not only grow your body shop business, but make it stand the test of time.

Join this webinar sponsored by Maaco to learn:

Why body shops need to grow – we will dive into the current landscape and discuss the factors affecting the need for growth, and how it can benefit your business.

– we will dive into the current landscape and discuss the factors affecting the need for growth, and how it can benefit your business. Tips on building a growth-mindset – if you’re thinking you can barely run one shop, how can you run another, you may need a shift in mindset.

– if you’re thinking you can barely run one shop, how can you run another, you may need a shift in mindset. Where to start in your shop – we will highlight what you can do today in your shop to ensure you’re ready to get more cars, and that your operations can withstand the intake.

– we will highlight what you can do today in your shop to ensure you’re ready to get more cars, and that your operations can withstand the intake. How to build your growth journey – it may be overwhelming to consider where your business will be in the next 5 to 10 years, but we will share some tips on how you can get organized and ensure you’re geared for growth.

Register

Presenters

Rachel Wrede Meier is the Director of Franchise Development and has been with the Maaco team for nearly four years. Her first two years were spent on the learning and development team, leading content creation and overseeing the learning management system. Because of her business knowledge and understanding of what makes a great franchisee, she joined Maaco’s development team in July 2019. Her focus now is on helping existing franchisees grow to become multi-unit owners. Rachel’s new franchisees also grow an average of two or more locations in their first 18 months of operations.

Mike Lopez is the Regional Vice President of Operations and joined Maaco in May of 2020 and was instrumental in launching its franchise services department. This included the build out of Maaco’s Charlotte training facility, establishing new unit and resales training teams as well as creating Maaco’s curriculum department. Mike has an extremely diverse background in training and operations and now leads the operation team for the southern region. Mike’s focus is on providing operational support for owners through their business challenges to ensure they are executing sustainable sales models.