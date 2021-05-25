Latest Classic Collision Acquisitions Are 5,000 Miles Apart

May 25, 2021—Classic Collision announced the acquisition of four more shops, bringing its total operation up to 74 shops in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California, and now, Alaska.

According to a press release, MSO acquired three Able Body Shop locations in Anchorage, Alaska, which were previously owned by FenderBender columnist Ryan Cropper,

"Able Body Shop believes in giving back to the community and offering the finest in collision repair," Cropper says in the release. "Our aligned business practices will make this a smooth transition and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name."

The other acquisition was of Prestige Auto Collision in Cutler Bay, Fla., the press release says.

Cutler Bay to Anchorage, according to Google Maps, is a 4,974-mile drive.







