Crash Champions Acquires 8 Midwest Locations

May 7, 2021—Crash Champions announced the acquisition of eight collision repair shops in the Midwest.

According to a press release, the company acquired the Illinois-based Collision Repair Center, the Missouri-based Branson Collision Center, three Excalibur Auto Body shops in Ohio, and three shops in Wisconsin.

“Through these strategic acquisitions, Crash Champions will be better positioned to serve the greater Midwestern markets as we continue on this remarkable growth trajectory,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in the release. “All eight of these repair shops will now enjoy the opportunity to further professionalize, improve operations, and drive top-line growth and profitability under the Crash Champions banner.”

