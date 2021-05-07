MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires 8 Midwest Locations

May 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Branson Collision Center collision repair center Collision Repair Industry Crash Champions Excalibur Auto Body news
handshake

May 7, 2021—Crash Champions announced the acquisition of eight collision repair shops in the Midwest. 

According to a press release, the company acquired the Illinois-based Collision Repair Center, the Missouri-based Branson Collision Center, three Excalibur Auto Body shops in Ohio, and three shops in Wisconsin. 

“Through these strategic acquisitions, Crash Champions will be better positioned to serve the greater Midwestern markets as we continue on this remarkable growth trajectory,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, says in the release. “All eight of these repair shops will now enjoy the opportunity to further professionalize, improve operations, and drive top-line growth and profitability under the Crash Champions banner.”
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Buys 2 North Carolina Shops

How To Determine if a Car Is Totaled

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Three Locations

Crash Champions Acquires 4 Shops

Crash Champions Adds Ill. Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.