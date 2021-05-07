Gerber Buys 2 North Carolina Shops

May 7, 2021—Gerber Glass & Collision has acquired two collision repair centers in North Carolina, according to a press release.





Operating under the name Overton Body Shop, the centers were purchased by the Boyd Group and will transition to the Gerber brand. The shops are located in Southern Pines and Sanford, N.C.





“Adding these customer-focused teams enhances our commitment to delivering high-quality repairs and outstanding service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, says in the release. “We are eager to introduce our brand to these communities and further assist our insurance clients in these markets.”