GM Will No Longer Require Mitchell For CRN

April 29, 2021—Members of General Motors’ certified Collision Repair Network are no longer required to use Mitchell as their estimating system, the company announced in a press release.

Verifacts, which had partnered with GM on the automaker’s certified CT6 Cadillac Aluminum Repair Network, will now oversee the mainstream GM Collision Repair Network.

“We’ve taken our customers’ feedback to heart when determining opportunities to improve the CRN,” GM customer care and aftersales collision manager John Eck says in the release. “Our customers asked for more independence, and by working with VeriFacts Automotive, the network’s new administrator, we can now provide facilities with the ability to make their own choice when it comes to the shop’s preferred workflow and estimating platform.”

Mitchell will remain the manager of the Canadian GM certified auto body repair network, a role the information provider announced in December 2020. Mitchell will also continue to offer a fast turnaround time on posting GM updated procedures, an advantage the platform had during its partnership with GM.

“Additionally, the updated program will allow for migration of the Cadillac Aluminum Repair Network to a single network program,” the press release says. “Facilities will no longer need to enroll in two programs, and VeriFacts will have the ability to segment specialty facilities during the enrollment process, removing the need for facilities to purchase multiple certifications.”

