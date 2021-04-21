Goliath Carts Releases New ADAS Cart

April 21, 2021—Goliath Carts has released a new product, the “ADAS” Calibration Scanning Cart.

The “ADAS” Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights, and electronics, a press release says. Calibration and scan tools can be mounted on the side in its adjustable cubbies. The electrical system can provide power to every aspect of the job.

There are three available versions of the “ADAS” Cart, including a base model, a fully loaded laptop model, as well as a tablet version.

