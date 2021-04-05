MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News MSO News

CCG Announces Big First Quarter Growth

April 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS CCG Certified Collision Group collision repair Collision Repair Industry
US map
April 5, 2021—Certified Collision Group announced today it has added 52 independent shops to its platform since the beginning of the year.

The new shops, a press release says, are located in states across the country: Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"As we have collectively navigated through the challenges of the past 12 months, our model of supporting and amplifying independent, OE and I-CAR certified collision repairers is only growing stronger," Marty Evans, CCG chief operating officer, says in the release. "Our growth is a direct reflection and result of partnering with operators who are dedicated to and insistent on performing proper repairs while also being a committed and positive influence on their local communities."

With its latest additions, CCG operates in 39 states with nearly 600 locations, the press release says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Adds Another Shop

PPG Recognizes Distributor of the Year

Related Articles

CCG Celebrating Year of Big Growth

Auto Tools Market to See Big Growth by 2025

First Quarter Valspar Training Classes Open

You must login or register in order to post a comment.