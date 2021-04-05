CCG Announces Big First Quarter Growth

April 5, 2021—Certified Collision Group announced today it has added 52 independent shops to its platform since the beginning of the year.

The new shops, a press release says, are located in states across the country: Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"As we have collectively navigated through the challenges of the past 12 months, our model of supporting and amplifying independent, OE and I-CAR certified collision repairers is only growing stronger," Marty Evans, CCG chief operating officer, says in the release. "Our growth is a direct reflection and result of partnering with operators who are dedicated to and insistent on performing proper repairs while also being a committed and positive influence on their local communities."

With its latest additions, CCG operates in 39 states with nearly 600 locations, the press release says.