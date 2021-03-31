MENU

News

Dynabrade Announces New President

March 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 31, 2021—Dynabrade, the industrial abrasive tool manufacturer, has named its incoming president.

Michael Buffamonti officially takes the reins as leader of the company tomorrow, April 1, according to a press release

Buffamonti is moving up from his current role as Dynabrade CFO, the press release says. A 25-year veteran with the company, Buffamonti since the beginning of his career with Dynabrade worked closely with company founder Walter Welsch.

"I am dedicated to Dynabrade’s continued success for the benefit of our Welsch Family shareholders and our valued employees," Buffamonti says in the release. "I want us to think big and act boldly."

The company announced the retirement of outgoing Dynabrade president Hardy Hamann earlier this month.

