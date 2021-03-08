Dynabrade CEO Announces Retirement

March 8, 2021—Dynabrade, Inc., the abrasive power tool and refinishing solutions-maker, announced last week the retirement of its CEO and president, Hardy Hamann.

Hamann's retirement will be effective March 31, according to a press release, and his replacement as president and CEO will be announced at a later date.

"Over the last four decades I have been able to live The American Dream," Hamann says in the release. "I was privileged to work for some great companies that allowed me to live in various parts of the USA and make business friends around the world. I feel grateful for the opportunity to finish my career at Dynabrade."