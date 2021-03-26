MENU

WEBINAR: Refinishing Electric Vehicles

March 26, 2021
Paint repairs on electric vehicles can be challenging for automotive body shops. Because of the powerful battery, electric and hybrid vehicles are unable to be cured in paint booths at temperatures exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit. For their safety, technicians must disconnect the high-voltage system when working on electric vehicles. This slows down the repair process and makes the vehicle susceptible to overheating, as the battery’s cooling system is disengaged.

With short-wave electric infrared curing technology, body shops can safely and quickly repair electric vehicles while benefiting from substantial improvements in efficiency and quality. Learn how REVO Accelerated Curing Systems from Global Finishing Solutions (GFS)  transforms how body shops complete paint repairs on electric vehicles. Also discover how the revolutionary technology can easily e implemented into your shop’s existing processes and layout.

REGISTER HERE

 

Andrea Iacucci

AndreaGlobal Finishing Solutions’ REVO product manager, Andrea Iacucci has a wealth of knowledge of the automotive refinish industry and short-wave electric infrared technology. He has spent the past six years with GFS, helping body shops identify ways to avoid bottlenecks, increase throughput and save energy with REVO Accelerated Curing Systems. Before coming to GFS, Andrea spent 19 years working for Bellini Systems, the manufacturer of REVO Systems, in his native Italy.

 

 

AndreaLance Watkins

A senior territory manager for Global Finishing Solutions, Lance Watkins has more than 10 years of experience in the collision repair industry. His skills in coaching, team building and management coupled with his vast industry knowledge have enabled him to establish long-term relationships with customers and partners. With a hands-on sales approach and great communication skills, Lance puts customers at top of mind, ensuring their needs are met for the betterment of their business.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

