NHTSA Forces Ford to Recall

March 16, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 16, 2021—After its petition was denied by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is issuing yet another recall for vehicles containing dangerous Takata air bags. 

Takata air bags have been known to spew shrapnel upon release, resulting in more than a dozen deaths in the U.S. 

As reported by NASDAQ, the recall includes 2.6 million cars, SUVs, and trucks in the United States. Affected models include 2006-2012 Ford Fusions, Lincoln Zephyrs, and MKZ sedans; 2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX SUVs; 2006-2011 Mercury Milan sedans, and 2007-2022 Ford Ranger trucks. 

Announcements for the recall will begin next month and dealerships will replace the driver-side air bag. 
 

