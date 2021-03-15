MENU

Gerber Collision Opens AZ Shop

March 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 15, 2021—Gerber Collision and Glass, a part of the Boyd Group, announced the opening of a new collision repair center in Queen Creek, Ariz. 

According to a press release, the new facility was designed to promote efficiency and it positioned in proximity to local car dealerships. 

"The opening of this state-of-the-art repair center allows us to attract new customers and better assist our insurance clients," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. "We look forward to expanding our brand in the Phoenix area as this location aligns with our repair centers in Chandler and Gilbert to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

