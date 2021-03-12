MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News MSO News

Focus Advisors Represents Shop in Sale to MSO

March 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Classic Collision FOCUS Advisors mso
gyujk

March 12, 2021—Focus Advisor's client, Signature Auto Collision, was recently acquired by Atlanta-based MSO, Classic Collision. 

Co-owned by Wayne Tate and Ryan Wilson, Signature Auto Collision was established 29 years ago and grew to three locations across southern Calif, as stated by a press release. 

“Wayne and Ryan built a strong operation with multiple DRPs and strong customer and staff loyalty demonstrated over many years," David Roberts, managing director for Focus Advisors, says in the release. "We’re happy we helped them find the right partner to carry on their legacy.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Free Webinar to Address Technology in Repair Space

Toyota Announces Certified Center Award Winners

Related Articles

Focus Advisors Represents Fix Auto in Sale

Focus Advisors Exec: Pandemic Could Inspire More Shop Consolidation

MSO Collision Works Part of $50M Sale Leaseback

You must login or register in order to post a comment.