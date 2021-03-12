Focus Advisors Represents Shop in Sale to MSO

March 12, 2021—Focus Advisor's client, Signature Auto Collision, was recently acquired by Atlanta-based MSO, Classic Collision.

Co-owned by Wayne Tate and Ryan Wilson, Signature Auto Collision was established 29 years ago and grew to three locations across southern Calif, as stated by a press release.

“Wayne and Ryan built a strong operation with multiple DRPs and strong customer and staff loyalty demonstrated over many years," David Roberts, managing director for Focus Advisors, says in the release. "We’re happy we helped them find the right partner to carry on their legacy.”