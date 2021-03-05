CIECAST to Address Appraisal Process

March 5, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will be hosting its next CIECAST webinar on Thursday, March 25, at 1 p.m. CST.

The topic of the webinar will be “How Claims Automation is Transforming the Appraisal Experience.”

The webinar will be an hour-long live event with three presenters from CIECA-involved companies, according to a press release. The presenters are Olivier Baudoux from Mitchell International, Jimmy Spears from Tractable, and Raj Pofale from Claim Genius, which recently announced an AI-estimating system with Mitchell.

The presenters will discuss how the pandemic shaped the adoption of new technologies involved in the claims and appraisal processes. They will also discuss how these technologies created an environment for future advancements in the claims field.

All industry segments are invited to attend the webinar. If you are interested in registering for the event, registration information can be found here.