ProColor Backs California Autobody Association

March 3, 2021—ProColor Collision announced yesterday that it is the newest corporate sponsor of the California Autobody Association.

According to a press release, by aligning with the CAA, ProColor Collision hopes to empower members to grow their business, while offering quality repairs. This news comes just weeks after ProColor Collision launched its first U.S. facilities, all located in Southern California.

Peter Polito, ProColor’s general manager for Western United States, says in the press release, “An increasing number of body shops are aligning with ProColor because it equips them with the right proprietary tools and technologies that can help them drive their business with total control. This essentially gives them the power to experience the ‘local operation, global thinking’ business model.”