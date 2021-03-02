MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News MSO News

ProColor Backs California Autobody Association

March 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS California Autobody Association ProColor ProColor Collision sponsors
asdf

March 3, 2021—ProColor Collision announced yesterday that it is the newest corporate sponsor of the California Autobody Association. 

According to a press release, by aligning with the CAA, ProColor Collision hopes to empower members to grow their business, while offering quality repairs. This news comes just weeks after ProColor Collision launched its first U.S. facilities, all located in Southern California. 

Peter Polito, ProColor’s general manager for Western United States, says in the press release, “An increasing number of body shops are aligning with ProColor because it equips them with the right proprietary tools and technologies that can help them drive their business with total control. This essentially gives them the power to experience the ‘local operation, global thinking’ business model.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Solera Launches AI-Estimating

Another Big-Name Automaker Is Going Green

Related Articles

California Autobody Association To Cover CCC In Webinar

Mike Anderson to Speak at California Autobody Association Meeting

Auto Body Association of Texas Backs DEG

You must login or register in order to post a comment.