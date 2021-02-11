MENU

ProColor Collision Opens First Shops in U.S.

February 11, 2021
Feb. 11, 2021—Parent company Fix Network World announced today the opening of its first three ProColor Collision locations in the U.S. market. 

According to a press release, the three shops in La Puente, Chino, and Yucca Valley, Calif.

“The inclusion of the three locations in the network sees our ProColor Collision brand off to a solid start in the U.S.," Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World, says in the release.

News that ProColor would be entering the U.S. market broke in September 2020.

Leal told FenderBender last year that, "The launch of ProColor Collision now is part of our long-term strategy to grow our business worldwide in all areas of the automotive aftermarket ..."

