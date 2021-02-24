Gerber Glass and Collision Continues to Grow

Feb. 24, 2021—The Boyd Group, which also operates under brand name Gerber Collision and Glass, acquired two more collision repair centers in Ohio.

The new facilities, which previously operated as Frankie and Dylan's Complete Collision and Custom Repair, have been serving community of Mentor in Northeast Ohio for more than two decades.

"We are eager to welcome these teams to the Gerber family and build upon the stellar service provided by these repair centers," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. "These acquisitions reinforce our commitment to expanding our brand and doing our very best to deliver an exceptional experience for customers and insurance partners."