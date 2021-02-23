Classic Collision Moves into New Market

Feb. 23, 2021—Classic Collision, an Atlanta-based MSO, has acquired two additional locations in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando's Supercenter Auto Body locations have been serving the Orange and Osceola communities for nearly 20 years, according to a press release, and will now be known as Classic Collision Orlando Supercenter and Classic Collision Orlando Airport.

“Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body has an impeccable reputation in Orlando and we are pleased to welcome all of the team members to the Classic Collision Family. With this acquisition we enter a new Florida market and we continue to advance our presence and growth across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, says in the release.

With this latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates more than 60 locations across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.