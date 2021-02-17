MENU

News MSO News

Gerber Glass and Collision Adds Facility

Feb. 17, 2021—The Boyd Group, which operates under trade name Gerber Collision and Glass, recently acquired a collision repair center in Columbia, S.C.

The newly acquired location operated under the name Jimmy Rivers Body and Paint Shop for more than 50 years, according to a press release.  

"We are eager to build upon the foundation of established high quality repair and stellar customer service that this facility provides," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. "We look forward to expanding our brand to customers in this region and serving our insurance partners with this acquisition."

