This Week in Leadership Tactics
Feb. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
How to Coach an Employee With Anxiety — Inc.
Truly great leaders know each employee needs to be led their own way, there is no "one size fits all."
How Can You Truly Make A Difference for Black History Month — Entrepreneur
Lead by example for your employees this month and show that you're invested in the success of others.
Male Allyship Is About Paying Attention — Harvard Business Review
Here are a few ways you and your employees can support gender equality in the workplace.