This Week in Leadership Tactics

Feb. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Coach an Employee With Anxiety — Inc.

Truly great leaders know each employee needs to be led their own way, there is no "one size fits all."

How Can You Truly Make A Difference for Black History Month — Entrepreneur

Lead by example for your employees this month and show that you're invested in the success of others.

Male Allyship Is About Paying Attention — Harvard Business Review

Here are a few ways you and your employees can support gender equality in the workplace.