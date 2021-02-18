This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

February 18, 2021
Feb. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Coach an Employee With Anxiety — Inc. 

Truly great leaders know each employee needs to be led their own way, there is no "one size fits all."

How Can You Truly Make A Difference for Black History MonthEntrepreneur

Lead by example for your employees this month and show that you're invested in the success of others. 

Male Allyship Is About Paying AttentionHarvard Business Review  

Here are a few ways you and your employees can support gender equality in the workplace. 

