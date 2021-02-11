MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News MSO News

CARSTAR Focused On Giving Back

February 11, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar COVID-19 multi-shop operation Multiple Shop Operations (MSOs) network
gfhj

Feb. 11, 2021—In 2020, CARSTAR, a network of independently-owned collision repair facilities, added 13 locations to its North American network and gave back to its community members in unique ways. 

According to a press release, CARSTAR Tamco Collision in Norwood, Pa., had dinners delivered to a local hospital, where one of its customers works in the lab department. CARSTAR Maryville in Illinois provided food for 500 staff members at the nearby Anderson Hospital. CARSTAR Hamlin in Rochester Hills, Mich., donated N95 masks to its local hospital. 

“Our CARSTAR franchise family is made up of business owners who care deeply about the communities they work and live in,” Scott Paul, vice president of West Operations for CARSTAR, says in the release. “This is demonstrated each day through the level of care and work they put into each repair, but it became even more apparent this year as owners were able to lead through adversity and give back to those in need.”

 

 

Image: CARSTAR

Related Articles

7 Keys to Giving Back

Disrupt: Giving Back During the COVID-19 Crisis

CREF Celebrates 30 Years By Giving Back

You must login or register in order to post a comment.