CARSTAR Focused On Giving Back

Feb. 11, 2021—In 2020, CARSTAR, a network of independently-owned collision repair facilities, added 13 locations to its North American network and gave back to its community members in unique ways.

According to a press release, CARSTAR Tamco Collision in Norwood, Pa., had dinners delivered to a local hospital, where one of its customers works in the lab department. CARSTAR Maryville in Illinois provided food for 500 staff members at the nearby Anderson Hospital. CARSTAR Hamlin in Rochester Hills, Mich., donated N95 masks to its local hospital.

“Our CARSTAR franchise family is made up of business owners who care deeply about the communities they work and live in,” Scott Paul, vice president of West Operations for CARSTAR, says in the release. “This is demonstrated each day through the level of care and work they put into each repair, but it became even more apparent this year as owners were able to lead through adversity and give back to those in need.”

Image: CARSTAR