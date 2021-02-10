GM Recalls Scores of Vehicles With Takata Air Bags

Feb. 10, 2021—General Motors is recalling some six million vehicles that were equipped with Takata air bags.

Takata air bags have been known to spew shrapnel upon deployment and have been found responsible for the deaths of 18 people in the United States alone.

According to GM Authority, General Motors is recalling both pickup trucks and SUV models manufactured between 2007 and 2014. The affected models include: Chevy Silverado, Chevy Silverado HD, Chevy Avalanche, Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Sierra, GMC Sierra HD, GMC Yukon, GMC Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, Cadillac Escalade ESV, and the Cadillac Escalade EXT.

GM will notify owners of affected vehicles starting March 1.