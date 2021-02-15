This Week in Business Strategies

Feb. 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Create Branded Videos That Your Customers Can't Get Enough Of — Inc.

Times of isolation call for new marketing techniques.

3 Tips to Re-Engage With Isolated Customers — Entrepreneur

Get back in touch with customers by investing in technology and more.

How Tesla's Charging Stations Left Other Manufacturers in the Dust — Harvard Business Review

This article suggests automakers take a page out of Tesla's book.