This Week in Business Strategies

February 15, 2021
Feb. 15, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Create Branded Videos That Your Customers Can't Get Enough OfInc. 

Times of isolation call for new marketing techniques. 

3 Tips to Re-Engage With Isolated CustomersEntrepreneur

Get back in touch with customers by investing in technology and more. 

How Tesla's Charging Stations Left Other Manufacturers in the DustHarvard Business Review  

This article suggests automakers take a page out of Tesla's book. 

