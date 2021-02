DJ Mitchell is the director of operations for Car Guys Collision Repair. Car Guys Collision Repair is a Regional MSO locate in Florida that currently owns and operates 14 locations. DJ attended the University of Central Florida (National Champions). DJ has been in the business since his teens. DJ started as part time help, worked as a painter and combination technician, managed shops, and now oversees Car Guys Collision Repair.

DJ can be reached via mobile at 813-625- 0578, followed on Twitter @DJCarGuys, followed on Instagram at @dee2dajizay, or reached via email at djmitchell@carguysautomotive.com

#WhosYourCarGuy