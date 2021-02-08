WEBINAR: Leveraging Performance to Grow Your Business

Understand electronic scorecards and improve your ranking to position yourself as a top facility in your market.

What: Free webinar

When: Thursday, March 4, 12 p.m. CST

Leveraging Performance to Grow Your Business

Repairer performance has never been more important, as insurers continue to leverage electronic scorecards to help find the best body shops for its customers. With less work to go around, owners are all working to become that top center that is winning the bulk of the business. Therefore, understanding scorecards and how to improve your ranking is key if you want to position yourself as a top facility in your market.



In this webinar sponsored by CARSTAR, you will learn:

Why performance is king

How 2020 changed insurance claims

Why scorecards are so important

How to avoid the industry’s biggest weakness

Presenters

Scott Paul, Vice President of West Operations, CARSTAR

Starting his career like so many others sweeping up the body shop floor, Scott spent nine years in collision repair centers working his way up to a management position. Subsequently, Scott continued to build his reputation as a proven industry leader spending 11 years on the insurance side. Since joining the CARSTAR family in 2015, Scott has been deeply dedicated to helping CARSTAR owners succeed. His expertise and key industry relationships have helped him expertly navigate the changing landscape and coach CARSTAR owners on how to deliver industry-leading performance.