MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

Multimedia Webinars

WEBINAR: Leveraging Performance to Grow Your Business

February 8, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS carstar Repairer performance scorecards Scott Paul Webinar
CARSTARWebinarMain

Understand electronic scorecards and improve your ranking to position yourself as a top facility in your market. 

CARSTARWebinarB

  

What: Free webinar

When: Thursday, March 4, 12 p.m. CST

 

Leveraging Performance to Grow Your Business 

Repairer performance has never been more important, as insurers continue to leverage electronic scorecards to help find the best body shops for its customers. With less work to go around, owners are all working to become that top center that is winning the bulk of the business. Therefore, understanding scorecards and how to improve your ranking is key if you want to position yourself as a top facility in your market.

In this webinar sponsored by CARSTAR, you will learn: 

  • Why performance is king
  • How 2020 changed insurance claims
  • Why scorecards are so important
  • How to avoid the industry’s biggest weakness  

 

Register

 

Presenters

CARSTARWebinarspeaker

Scott Paul, Vice President of West Operations, CARSTAR
Starting his career like so many others sweeping up the body shop floor, Scott spent nine years in collision repair centers working his way up to a management position. Subsequently, Scott continued to build his reputation as a proven industry leader spending 11 years on the insurance side. Since joining the CARSTAR family in 2015, Scott has been deeply dedicated to helping CARSTAR owners succeed. His expertise and key industry relationships have helped him expertly navigate the changing landscape and coach CARSTAR owners on how to deliver industry-leading performance. 

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
Toyota

Today's New Toyota Technology—How it Affects Repairs

Sponsored By
CarMD

Why Pay for Scanning When You Can Collect?

Related Articles

How to Track Your Performance

Why is Customer Service Important to your Business?

Going Online To Improve Your Business

You must login or register in order to post a comment.