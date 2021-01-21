This Week in Leadership Tactics

Jan. 21, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Embrace These 4 Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Effectively Lead Today — Inc.

As we celebrate Dr. King's life this week, turn to his famous words to lead your team through its next crisis.

What Should You Do When Team Members Aren't Pulling Their Weight? — Entrepreneur

This article offers eight tips to deal with employees whose work ethic may be holding back the team.

When Do We Really Need Face-to-Face Interactions? — Harvard Business Review

Not all conversations require a face-to-face meeting, but some should.