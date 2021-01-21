MENU

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

January 21, 2021
Jan. 21, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Embrace These 4 Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Effectively Lead TodayInc. 

As we celebrate Dr. King's life this week, turn to his famous words to lead your team through its next crisis. 

What Should You Do When Team Members Aren't Pulling Their Weight?Entrepreneur

This article offers eight tips to deal with employees whose work ethic may be holding back the team. 

When Do We Really Need Face-to-Face Interactions?Harvard Business Review  

Not all conversations require a face-to-face meeting, but some should. 

