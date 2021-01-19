MENU

News

CIC To Address 'EV Revolution'

January 19, 2021
Jan. 19, 2021—Next Tuesday, the Collision Industry Conference is hosting a webinar that will help attendees "prepare for the EV Revolution."

Presented by three industry experts, the webinar will address the rising popularity of electric vehicles and how they stand to impact the various segments of the industry. The presenters for the webinar are: John Eck, collision manager, wholesale dealer channel for General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales; Chris Evans, a claim consultant, P&C Claims for State Farm Insurance companies; and Pete Tagliapietra, business development leader for NuGen IT. 

You can register here for the one-hour virtual event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. CST. 

