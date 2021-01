Jan. 11, 2021—Hyundai is recalling an additional 471,000 SUVs for an electrical short in a computer that could lead to fires.

The latest recall covers Hyundai Tucson SUVs from model years 2016-2018, in addition to 2020-2021 models, according to USA Today. The recall is an expansion of a September recall issued by the automaker.

Owners will be notified in late February if their vehicle is under recall, and are advised to park their SUVs outside until then.