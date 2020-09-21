MENU

News

Hyundai Recalls 180,000 Vehicles for Fire Risk

September 21, 2020
Sept. 21, 2020—Hyundai is recalling 180,000 vehicles that may have an increased risk of engine fires. The automaker is recalling certain 2019-2021 Tucson vehicles.

The vehicles' anti-lock brake hydraulic electronic control units can corrode internally, leading to electrical shorts that could result in an engine compartment fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Hyundai will begin notifying owners at the end of October and dealers will replace the hydraulic electronic control unit free of charge. Owners have been advised to park their vehicles outside as a precaution. 

