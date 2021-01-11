Gerber Glass and Collision Expands to Desert Town

Jan. 11, 2021—The Boyd Group, operating as Gerber Collision and Glass, recently opened a collision repair facility in Cathedral City, Calif.

Cathedral City, also known as "Cat City," is a desert city located between Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage, reports GlassBYTEs.

“We look forward to delivering outstanding customer service and high-quality repairs while serving this community in the Cathedral City area,” Kevin Burnett, Gerber Collision & Glass chief operating officer, said according to GlassBYTEs. “The opening of this location near our Palm Desert repair center expands our brand and reaffirms our commitment to growth throughout North America.”