Jan. 4, 2021—Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta-based MSO, has acquired Schiro's Collision Repair and its two California locations.

According to a press release, Schiro's Collision Repair has been serving its communities for more than 50 years at its two locations, Chatsworth and North Hollywood, Calif.

With this latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates 57 repair centers across five U.S. states.