Classic Collision Acquires Collision Concepts

Dec. 21, 2020—Classic Collision, a bi-coastal MSO, has acquired Collision Concepts in Delray, Fla.

According to a press release, Collision Concepts has served its area for more than 40 years and its former owner, Eddie Quintela, will stay on as general manager of what's now called Classic Collision Delray.

“United by a common business culture, we welcome all of the Collision Concepts team members to the Classic Collision Family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, says in the release.

With its latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates 55 facilities across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.