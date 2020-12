Some 400 collision repair shops took part in the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, and about 35 percent of them said they do no DRP business at all. On the other end, 30 percent of respondents said they rely on DRPs for at least 60 percent of their business, or more. When it comes to tracking key performance indicators, nearly all the shops that said they heavily rely on direct repair programs also said they track KPIs.