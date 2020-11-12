MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

November 12, 2020
Nov. 12, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Strategies That Prove You Have What It Takes to Lead in a CrisisInc. 

Leadership is an acquired skill and 2020 has proven that time and time again. Take a look at these strategies to make sure your skills are as sharp as they can be. 

4 Skills that Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Used to Go from the Dungeon to the Corner OfficeEntrepreneur

Take hints from this head coach and tailor them for your boardroom. 

Reclaiming Leadership in the Age of AgileForbes

Re-engage and reinvigorate employees with a fresh perspective on what it takes to lead. 

