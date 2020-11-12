This Week in Leadership Tactics

Nov. 12, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

6 Strategies That Prove You Have What It Takes to Lead in a Crisis — Inc.

Leadership is an acquired skill and 2020 has proven that time and time again. Take a look at these strategies to make sure your skills are as sharp as they can be.

4 Skills that Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra Used to Go from the Dungeon to the Corner Office — Entrepreneur

Take hints from this head coach and tailor them for your boardroom.

Reclaiming Leadership in the Age of Agile — Forbes

Re-engage and reinvigorate employees with a fresh perspective on what it takes to lead.