The New Golden Rule of Leadership

Bosch Releases ADAS Calibration System

November 6, 2020
Nov. 6, 2020—Bosch has introduced the DAS 3000 recalibration system to assist technicians in ADAS calibrations. 

The system includes positioning cameras and guides, sensor targets, implemented storage and more, according to a press release. The system also provides guided instructions for technicians from beginning to end of most calibration procedures. 

As of now, the system can calibrate most popular OEM models dating back to 1995, and Bosch has plans to include LiDAR calibration in the future. To read more about the DAS 3000, click here

 

Image: Bosch

