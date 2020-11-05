Bosch Debuts ADAS Equipment

During AAPEX’s virtual experience on Nov.3, Bosch debuted a behemoth piece of equipment that aids in the accurate and complete calibration of advanced driver assistance systems.

ADAS calibrations are notorious for requiring meticulous attention to detail, from the way the workspace is set up to the sensors. Bosch has created a product that will not only provide essential calibration tools, but also guide technicians through each aspect of the calibration procedure.

Bosch’s DAS 3000

The Driver Assist System 3000 is designed to give technicians to the confidence needed to perform accurate ADAS calibrations from beginning to end.

The system walks technicians through each part of the process, from identifying tools needed for specific calibrations, to placing the correct targets in the correct positions.

According to a press release, the system includes guides for camera and radar systems, and will include LIDAR recalibration tools in the future.

The DAS 3000 system is designed for current and future ADAS calibrations and is set up to calibrate vehicle models going back to 1995.

The DAS 3000 system includes: 13 camera targets covering the most popular OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Mazda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and more

Recalibration fixtures, including radar boards

Distance markers for wheel hub alignment

Floor mat calibration targets for most popular OEMs including General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Honda, and more

Dual purpose Volkswagen radar and camera board

Technician training for setup and use

Integrated target storage with a customized storage box

Bosch’s ADS 625 scan tool is also integrated into the DAS 3000 System. The ADS 625 scan tool uses software to diagnose a variety of DTC codes and can be used in dynamic and static calibrations.

Image: Bosch