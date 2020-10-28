MENU

Current Issue

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

October 28, 2020
No Comments
ADAPT

Oct. 28, 2020—What new technologies or products are you preparing for in your shop?

Maybe it's the ability to repair a mainstay vehicle with a brand new powertrain. The electric F-150 made quite a splash upon its announcement. Now, ADAPT takes a close look at the key features and impact of the best-selling truck that's gone electric.

The Electric F-150: Features, Impact and Serviceability

 

Perhaps your shop is looking to up its game in handling ADAS-equipped vehicles. That's a good move, because all signs point to a variety of systems being onboard in modern vehicles. In one article, ADAPT explains why OEs are looking to maximize safety by mingling ADAS capabilities.

For Safer Roads, It Takes a Mixture of ADAS Features

 

What about making the supply chain more efficient? ADAPT interviewed OptiCat, which won an innovation award from the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association for its supply chain technology.

OptiCat's Award-Winning Load Sheets

 

Finally, there's no shame in just getting prepped for the coming year. It's been a tough 2020, after all. Here's an aftermarket expert breaking down the true impact that COVID-19 has had on the automotive aftermarket.

CCC's Director Explains COVID-19's Reach

