MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 1020Digital EditionOnline Edition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

How to Build Homegrown Talent

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The Return Re-evaluation

False Positives

Spread the Word

An Effective Social Media Policy

Improved Operations Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight

A Balancing Act

Feedback is a Gift

Tips For Controlling Phone Use on Your Shop Floor

Examining the Best Technician Setup

Running a Shop Solutions Innovations Operations Technology Tools Cycle Time Management Shop Floor Tools

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

November 1, 2020
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS blueprinting Car-O-Liner Estimating measuring measuring system
COL

Utilizing Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 to diagnose and document suspension before you begin a repair is the key to delivering a great customer experience and reaching a better bottom line. Checking suspension up front allows accurate blueprinting, estimating, avoiding extra trips to the alignment machine and parts delays. You do not need to be a wheel alignment specialist; stick to what you know best and rely on your Vision2™ to be your expert guide for the rest. Make it easier to exceed expectations and deliver a superior repair on budget and on time with Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 in your shop.

Features & Benefits

Measuring

  • Suspension diagnosis
  • 3D upper and lower body measuring with data
  • LED light identifies the correct measuring point when near position
  • Comparative and absolute (tram gauge) measuring modes
  • Compatible with nearly any frame system
  • Works with EVO™ anchoring, fixturing, and holding systems
  • Info center for online software and data updates, news, support, and interactive training

Usability

  • Easily identify control points with automatic measuring point photos
  • Photograph damaged areas and simply make them part of your reports
  • Email/print before and after repair reports
  • Real-time data delivered (3 times per sec) – real-time pulling
  • Bluetooth wireless communication from PC to measuring slide
  • Zoom of screens for easy view

Click here for more information.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
SATA

SATAjet X 5500

Sponsored By
PPG

Deltron V-Prime Surfacers

Related Articles

Get Close to the Problem with the Right Tools and Data

The Right Tools at a Great Price

AASP-MN, Axalta Announce Seminar on Writing Damage Analysis

You must login or register in order to post a comment.