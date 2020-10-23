Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales

MENU

October 23, 2020
FB_Numbers_1120_1

According to the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, shops that rely more on direct repair programs report higher total yearly sales volumes.

FB_Numbers_1120_2

Though the above shows a clear picture, not all are convinced collision repair shops need be tied to DRPs. In 2019, FenderBender created a podcast with industry consultant Bill Sefcek, who explained why he thinks shops can get by just fine without DRPs. To listen, go to fenderbender.com/withoutDRPs.

