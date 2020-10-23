Numbers: DRPs Seemingly Step Up Annual Sales
According to the 2020 FenderBender Industry Survey, shops that rely more on direct repair programs report higher total yearly sales volumes.
Find More Online
Though the above shows a clear picture, not all are convinced collision repair shops need be tied to DRPs. In 2019, FenderBender created a podcast with industry consultant Bill Sefcek, who explained why he thinks shops can get by just fine without DRPs. To listen, go to fenderbender.com/withoutDRPs.